Dort accounted for 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) and two assists across 17 minutes in Monday's 122-121 preseason win over the Spurs.

The Thunder were missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leaving some extra shots for Dort to absorb. Dort usually struggles with shooting efficiency, so it was nice to see him come out of the gate in a rhythm. His defense pretty much guarantees him a large role with the Thunder this season.