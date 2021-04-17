Dort posted 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in Friday's loss to Detroit.
After being held out of Wednesday's embarrassing loss to the Warriors, Dort returned to action and was the only Thunder player to score more than 19 points. The defensive-minded guard also tacked on three steals -- giving him eight over his last three appearances.
