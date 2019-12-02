Dort scored 26 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT) and added seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to the Hustle.

Dort hit four of his nine attempts from three while finding his way on to every column of the stat sheet, given he only tallied one assist, rebound and block apiece. The 20-year-old has been a consistent scoring threat for the Blue this season and will look to continue his success Monday against Iowa.