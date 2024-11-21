Dort scored just two points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds, two assists and a block over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Trail Blazers.
While Dort failed to convert a field goal, the Thunder did not need him to as they received offensive explosions from Jalen Williams (30) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (28) as well as three double digit performances off the bench, which was enough to win. Dort will continue to be a key piece of the Thunder's starting lineup moving forward.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Flirts with double-double in vwin•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores 11 points Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Efficient 19-point game in victory•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Fills stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Fails to fire in win•