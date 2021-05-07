Dort (hip) is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Dort's status may not be revealed until after he goes through pre-game warmups Thursday. He's coming off back-to-back 10-point sessions, but it appears that his hip injury has his availability versus Golden State in legitimate jeopardy.
