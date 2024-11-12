Dort amassed 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 35 minutes in Monday's 134-128 win over the Clippers.

The forward recorded his second-highest mark in points on the season while finishing as the Thunder's third-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (45) and Jalen Williams (28). Dort has been an inconsistent scorer thus far, though he has shot 47.3 percent from the field and an extremely efficient 45.6 percent from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old will likely be featured much more heavily in the Thunder's offensive scheme with Chet Holmgren (hip) sidelined indefinitely.