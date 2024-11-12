Dort amassed 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 35 minutes in Monday's 134-128 win over the Clippers.
The forward recorded his second-highest mark in points on the season while finishing as the Thunder's third-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (45) and Jalen Williams (28). Dort has been an inconsistent scorer thus far, though he has shot 47.3 percent from the field and an extremely efficient 45.6 percent from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old will likely be featured much more heavily in the Thunder's offensive scheme with Chet Holmgren (hip) sidelined indefinitely.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Fills stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Fails to fire in win•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Drops team-high 20 points•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Starting Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Expected to play Wednesday•