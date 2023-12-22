Dort had 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 134-115 win over the Clippers.

Dort was excellent Thursday and complemented Shai Gilgeous-Alexander well in the backcourt while reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 3. Dort holds a secondary role on offense behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, but his ability to stuff the stat sheet and contribute on both ends of the court makes him a valuable fantasy alternative across all formats. Dort has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks over his last 10 contests.