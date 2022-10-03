The Thunder announced Monday that Dort suffered a concussion during Sunday's practice and was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

The news means Dort won't be available for Monday's preseason opener against the Nugget. It's also unlikely he'll be cleared in time for Wednesday's matchup with the Mavericks. As a result, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams could see additional playing time until Dort is cleared to make his preseason debut.