Dort finished with 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 137-134 loss to the Hornets.

Though the Thunder were without All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) on Tuesday, Dort didn't take on any notable spike in usage. Instead, the trio of Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe all cleared 25 percent usage and reached the 30-point mark, but Dort was still able to see enough volume to finish in double figures in the scoring column. The production at the charity stripe was a welcome sight from Dort, who had attempted just nine total free throws over his previous seven contests.