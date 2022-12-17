Dort will not return to Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves due to a right hand sprain, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Dort leaves the game after accumulating three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3PT), one rebound and four assists across 23 minutes. The Thunder play again Saturday against the Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back set, so the wing's status is certainly up in the air.