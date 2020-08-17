Dort (knee) is not expected to play in Tuesday's Game 1 against Houston, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

He hasn't been completely ruled out, but Dort's knee sprain is expected to keep him out of at least the series-opener. On a more positive note, coach Billy Donovan said that Dort has been progressing positively in recent days, so there's hope that he could return as soon as Thursday's Game 2. Once he's health, Dort figures to spend considerable time drawing the defensive assignment on James Harden.