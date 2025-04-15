Dort (knee) is expected to play in the postseason.

Dort missed the final three regular-season games, but his absences were likely precautionary, as the Thunder already had the No. 1 seed locked up. Across 71 regular-season appearances this season, Dort averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.