Dort finished with 27 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-118 play-in game win over the Pelicans.

Dort made good on his skills as a streaky scorer and all-around contributor in the do-or-die win, converting four key three-pointers in pivotal moments. Dort only averaged 13.7 points per game this season, but if he can replicate this performance alongside solid results from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, they'll have an excellent chance to advance.