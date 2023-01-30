Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday that Dort is "certainly not close" to playing, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Dort has missed a pair of contests with a right hamstring strain and appears to be headed for a substantial absence due to the issue. Diagneault noted that the recovery time for the injury can vary depending on how it responds to treatment, meaning that fantasy managers may have to look for more than a short-term replacement. In the meantime, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Ousmane Dieng should continue to see more minutes.