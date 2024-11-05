Dort racked up six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 102-86 win over Orlando.

Dort strung together a few encouraging performances, but that came to an end Monday. Outside of the two steals, this is what we expect to see from Dort most nights. He should continue to start, but outside of some productive outbursts, his real-life value should outweigh what he can do on the scoresheet.