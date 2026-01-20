Dort chipped in 18 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 136-104 win over the Cavaliers.

This was a strong showing for Dort, and it could be a sign of things to come with the team so shorthanded -- Jalen Williams (hamstring) is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks. Dort has not been very reliable as a fantasy asset this season, but he does have a nice little window to put up some streaming value.