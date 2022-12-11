Dort closed with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dort was a non-factor in the loss, failing to offer anything of note. Despite a relatively consistent role, it has been an underwhelming season thus far for Dort. He currently sits outside the top 150, offering upside in basically steals and 3's only. He is probably a player who should be rostered, although there is certainly a case for dropping him, especially given his lack of overall appeal.