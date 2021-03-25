Dort had 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Dort returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence and as it has been the trend with him all season long, he delivered a strong all-around performance and contributed on both ends of the court. Dort has now scored in double digits in five of his last six appearances and is quickly establishing himself as a reliable scoring asset for the Thunder, averaging 14.7 points per game -- despite shooting just 35.8 percent from the field -- in that span.