Dort had the final two years of his contract guaranteed by the Thunder on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dort's 2021-22 and 2022-23 money ($3.7 million combined) was previously only partially guaranteed. An undrafted project out of Arizona State, Dort has quickly become one of the league's best values. In 29.7 minutes per game, the 21-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks. Dort truly emerged during last season's playoffs, when he was asked to guard James Harden and made an impression by doing so exceedingly well for a young and inexperienced player.