Dort supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 99-83 victory over Phoenix.
Dort has logged double-digit totals in four consecutive games, and his rebound total marked a season high for the sixth-year pro. A talented defensive asset, Dort has also recorded four steals over the past two days.
