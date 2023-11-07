Dort accumulated 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Monday's 126-117 victory over the Hawks.
Dort went off for 29 points against the Warriors on Friday, and he responded with another favorable line after a weekend of rest. He finished one rebound short of his first double-double of the season and is a great multi-category contributor due to his defensive ability.
