Dort scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hornets.
Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched Dort's minute totals in the contest. That allowed Dort to launch 12 shots, tied for second-most on the team. He remains a subpar shooter, but should rack up plenty of steals and rebounds with consistent minutes.
