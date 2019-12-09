Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Gets first NBA basket
Dort posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and three rebounds in 20 minutes in Sunday's 108-96 win over the Trail Blazers.
The rookie second-round pick didn't do much during his time on the floor, but he was at least able to come away with his first NBA bucket. The two-way player has spent the majority of his first professional campaign with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue until injuries to Terrance Ferguson (hip), Hamidou Diallo (elbow) and Andre Roberson (elbow) opened up a spot for Dort in the NBA rotation.
