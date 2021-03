Dort provided 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Thursday's 116-108 win over the Mavericks.

Dort has distinguished himself as a defensive threat, but his offensive output has been streaky at best. When he's dialed in, the Arizona State product can provide some offensive pop, which is why he's already been acquired in most deep leagues. His four threes against the Mavericks provided another example of his sharpshooting potential.