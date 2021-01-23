Dort registered 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against the Clippers.

Dort has looked quite comfortable as a starter this season and has scored at least 19 points in three straight contests. It's the first time he has accomplished that goal in the current campaign. Dort has had a few up-and-down games but is one of the top scoring alternatives in the Thunder roster and is averaging 12.9 points per game in 10 appearances this month.