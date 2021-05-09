Dort (knee) is available Saturday against the Warriors, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

The 22-year-old was considered questionable with a right knee injury, but the issue won't prevent him from taking the court Saturday. Dort has averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes while shooting 20.8 percent from the field over the past three games.