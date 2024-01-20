Dort (illness) is listed as available for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves.
Dort was originally deemed questionable due to an illness, but it appears he is feeling less under the weather. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload at small forward.
