Dort provided 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 125-107 win over the Bucks.

Dort returned to the lineup, back in action after missing the previous game due to rest. Although he is a key piece for the Thunder, Dort has been unable to establish himself as a viable standard league asset. At best, he can be viewed as a situational streaming consideration for both threes and steals.