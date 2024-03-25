Dort went to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bucks after taking a shot to the face from Khris Middleton, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Dort suffered a bloody nose on the play in the third quarter and immediately headed to the locker room. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return down the stretch, but Aaron Wiggins and Gordon Hayward could see an uptick in playing time if Dort is unavailable.