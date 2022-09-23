Dort (shoulder) is healthy entering training camp, Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman reports.

Dort underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder at the beginning of March, which ended his 2021-22 campaign, but he's back to full strength heading into the 2022-23 season. The 23-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.6 minutes per game across 51 appearances last year and signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract this offseason. He's expected to garner another major role for the Thunder this year, especially since the team already lost No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren (foot) for his entire rookie campaign.