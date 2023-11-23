Dort logged two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 27 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-102 victory over the Bulls.

Dort fouled out of a game for the first time this year during Wednesday's win, and he was unable to generate much offensive production. He did rack up two blocks but has now been held to single-digit scoring totals in six of his last seven appearances, averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per game during that time.