Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Hits double figures for first time
Dort produced 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 113-104 win over the Timberwolves.
Making his fourth straight start while Terrance Ferguson (personal) and Abdel Nader (ankle) were unavailable, Dort set new career high in points and three-point buckets and matched his previous best in steals. Dort should continue to see steady playing time as long as Ferguson and Nader are out, but as Saturday's stat line suggests, the rookie's upside is fairly low.
