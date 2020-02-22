Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Hits double figures
Dort put up 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with three steals, two assists and one rebound across 22 minutes Friday in the Thunder's 113-101 win over the Nuggets.
Dort has maintained his spot in the starting five following Terrance Ferguson's (personal) return to action earlier this month, but the rookie's low usage on offense makes his fantasy appeal minimal. Friday's outing marked the first time in seven games that he reached double figures in scoring.
