Dort notched 22 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 double-overtime win over the Raptors.

Dort needed a performance like this one in the worst way, as he's been stuck in a brutal slump. Even if you include this outburst, Dort has hit 36.0 percent from the field over his last 10 games to go with averages of 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.9 three-pointers.