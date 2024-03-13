Dort contributed 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 loss to Indiana.

The fifth-year forward extended his streak of games with at least one made three-pointer to 18, but Dort has had trouble making a consistent offensive contribution otherwise. He hasn't strung together double-digit points for more than two games in a row since mid-January, and in 11 contests since the All-Star break he's averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists.