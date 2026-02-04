Dort posted 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 win over Orlando.

Offensive consistency continues to elude Dart, but he's starting to put together ceiling games a little more often. The 26-year-old forward has drained at least three three-pointers in six of the last 10 games, averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 47.3 percent from beyond the arc.