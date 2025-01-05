Dort produced 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 victory over Boston.

Dort sank four-plus three-pointers for the 10th time in the 2024-25 campaign while tying his season-high mark in minutes. The defensive disruptor scored 11 of his 14 points in the final quarter, shooting 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the fourth to seal the game. Dort has reached double-digit points in 18 of his 34 regular-season appearances, and he is also on pace to average career highs in steals (1.1) and blocks (0.7).