Dort dropped 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Dort found himself with acres of space in the corner and nailed the game-winning shot to lift the Thunder to a big home win over the Spurs. The Arizona State product also extended his scoring streak of games with at least 10 points to nine contests, and he's averaging 15.4 points per game during that nine-game stretch.