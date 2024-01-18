Dort is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness.
An illness seems to be spreading around the Thunder's locker room, as multiple players have now popped up on the team's injury report. If Dort is ruled out, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are candidates to receive extended minutes.
