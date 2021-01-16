Dort posted 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six steals and a block across 40 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Bulls.

Dort posted his second game with at least 20 points this season, but he also tied his season-high mark for rebounds and established a new career-high for steals, so it was clear this was one of his best games of the season. Dort has scored in double digits in three of his last four games, so he seems to be rediscovering the shooting touch he had earlier on the season, when he averaged 18.7 points per game over his first three appearances of the campaign.