Dort sustained a concussion in Saturday's loss to Boston and has been placed into the league's concussion protocols, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Dort had to leave the game Saturday's game due to concussion-like symptoms, so this development is not too surprising. Based on the team adding him to the concussion protocols, it seems unlikely that he will play in Monday's game against Dallas. If Dort has to miss time, Svi Mykhailuk and Kenrich Williams could see increased workloads.