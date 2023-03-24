Dort produced three points (1-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Clippers.

Dort has been cold from the floor this week, as he's converted on just 18.2 percent of his field-goal attempts over the last two matchups. While he's remained productive on the boards, it's been a discouraging stretch for the 23-year-old, who has scored in double figures in just seven of his 12 appearances this month. During that time, he's averaged 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game.