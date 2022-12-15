Dort finished Wednesday's 110-108 loss to Miami with 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Dort racked up 13 points in the first half on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including three of five three-point attempts as the Thunder fought to keep pace with Miami heading into the break. He was only able to knock down one more shot in the second half on four attempts but did contribute four assists over the final two quarters, along with one steal and one rebound. Dort connected on a season-high four three-pointers in the contest and has scored in double figures in six of his last seven.