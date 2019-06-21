Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Lands two-way deal with OKC
Dort signed a two-way contract with the Thunder on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Dort going undrafted was one of the surprises Thursday night after he had a stellar freshman season at Arizona State. While Dort's shooting numbers weren't great, hitting just 30.7 percent of his threes and 40.5 percent of his shots from the floor overall, he has supreme athleticism and slashing ability, which fits the mold of the type of players the Thunder have acquired during the draft in recent years.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...