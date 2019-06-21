Dort signed a two-way contract with the Thunder on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Dort going undrafted was one of the surprises Thursday night after he had a stellar freshman season at Arizona State. While Dort's shooting numbers weren't great, hitting just 30.7 percent of his threes and 40.5 percent of his shots from the floor overall, he has supreme athleticism and slashing ability, which fits the mold of the type of players the Thunder have acquired during the draft in recent years.