Dort has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto due to back spasms, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Dort has been ruled out for the first leg of the club's back-to-back set, though he could return for Saturday's game against Memphis. With the swingman sidelined, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins could see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Ties season high with four steals•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Won't play against Portland•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Ejected against Dallas•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Hits six threes Friday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Erupts for season-high 22 points•