Dort has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto due to back spasms, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dort has been ruled out for the first leg of the club's back-to-back set, though he could return for Saturday's game against Memphis. With the swingman sidelined, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins could see a bump in minutes.

