Dort totaled 20 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-106 win over Minnesota.

Dort led all Thunder players in shots made from three while finishing as one of four players with 20 or more points to go along with a pair of steals defensively in a winning effort. Dort has surpassed the 20-point mark in four games while connecting on five or more threes twice this year.