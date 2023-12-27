Dort totaled 20 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-106 win over Minnesota.
Dort led all Thunder players in shots made from three while finishing as one of four players with 20 or more points to go along with a pair of steals defensively in a winning effort. Dort has surpassed the 20-point mark in four games while connecting on five or more threes twice this year.
