Dort finished with 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal through 37 minutes during the 115-104 loss to Portland on Tuesday.

Dort has been a consistent source of production for the most part this season and led the team by miles in the points category in the loss Tuesday. The guard has yet to see a double-double, but has come close. His main problem right now, is his lack of efficiency from the floor. Dort actually set a new season-high in attempts (22) and managed to hit 54 percent. No matter what he is still warranting the stream for now.