Dort produced 26 points (9-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist across 32 minutes in Monday's 110-109 loss to the Jazz.

Dort had a brilliant shooting night, going nine-for 11 from the floor. Dort came on strong as a stellar defensive presence in the Orlando bubble, but a lack of offense held his fantasy value in check. As a newly-minted member of the starting five, Dort has flipped the script, and the hybrid guard-forward is flashing some of the sharpshooting skills that earned him second-team All-Pac-12 Conference honors with Arizona State. The fact that he was an undrafted G-League afterthought a year ago makes his story all the more impressive.