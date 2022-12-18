Dort finished Saturday's 115-109 victory over the Grizzlies with 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Dort led the Thunder in scoring early, knocking down three of seven field goal attempts for 10 points in the first quarter, including both of his attempts from beyond the arc. He followed that up by going 4-of-6 from the field for 11 points in the second half while adding four boards as the Thunder managed to close out Memphis down the stretch. The Oklahoma City guard scored team-high 24 points in the contest and also recorded his highest shooting percentage (57.1 percent) so far in the month of December.