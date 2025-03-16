Dort did not return to Saturday's win against the Pistons after suffering a groin injury in third quarter. He finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes.

Dort suffered the injury when he slipped awkwardly after his foot got tangled up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After checking out of the game with 47 seconds left in the third quarter, Dort headed to the locker room, but the Thunder never provided another update on his status. The Thunder will return to action Sunday against the Bucks, and Dort could be at risk of missing that contest.